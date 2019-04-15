Sports

Orimoloye’s run leads Dunedin to 6-1 win over Charlotte

The Associated Press

Port Charlotte, Florida

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (AP) -- Demi Orimoloye scored on an error in the seventh inning to help the Dunedin Blue Jays secure a 6-1 victory over the Charlotte Stone Crabs on Monday.

Orimoloye scored on the play to give the Blue Jays a 2-1 lead after he led off the inning with a double.

The Blue Jays later added two runs in both the eighth and ninth innings. In the eighth, Christian Williams hit an RBI single, while Samad Taylor hit a solo home run in the ninth.

Cullen Large doubled twice, scoring two runs for Dunedin.

Jonathan Cheshire (2-0) got the win with 2 1/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Mikey York (1-1) took the loss in the Florida State League game.

  Comments  

Read Next

Pat Mahomes has been everywhere lately. How he’s keeping his image and brand on track

Chiefs

Pat Mahomes has been everywhere lately. How he’s keeping his image and brand on track

Since the NFL season ended, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has become the spokesperson for a slew of products and causes. His agency and the team have helped shape that image and brand.

KEEP READING

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month

#ReadLocal

Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices.

SAVE NOW
MORE SPORTS

Sports

Shore, Lester carry Erie to 9-6 win over Bowie

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service