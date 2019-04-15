Sports
Orimoloye’s run leads Dunedin to 6-1 win over Charlotte
PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (AP) -- Demi Orimoloye scored on an error in the seventh inning to help the Dunedin Blue Jays secure a 6-1 victory over the Charlotte Stone Crabs on Monday.
Orimoloye scored on the play to give the Blue Jays a 2-1 lead after he led off the inning with a double.
The Blue Jays later added two runs in both the eighth and ninth innings. In the eighth, Christian Williams hit an RBI single, while Samad Taylor hit a solo home run in the ninth.
Cullen Large doubled twice, scoring two runs for Dunedin.
Jonathan Cheshire (2-0) got the win with 2 1/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Mikey York (1-1) took the loss in the Florida State League game.
