Sports

Shore, Lester carry Erie to 9-6 win over Bowie

The Associated Press

Bowie, Maryland

BOWIE, Md. (AP) -- Josh Lester had four hits, and Logan Shore hurled six scoreless innings as the Erie SeaWolves defeated the Bowie Baysox 9-6 on Monday.

Shore (1-1) allowed four hits while striking out three and walking two to pick up the win.

Erie started the scoring with a big second inning, when Cam Gibson hit a two-run single and then scored on a three-run home run by Derek Hill.

The SeaWolves later added one run in the third and fourth innings and two in the fifth to secure the victory.

Tyler Herb (0-1) went four innings, allowing nine runs and nine hits in the Eastern League game. He also struck out four and walked two.

Austin Wynns doubled and singled for the Baysox. Rylan Bannon doubled and singled twice, driving home two runs.

  Comments  

Read Next

Pat Mahomes has been everywhere lately. How he’s keeping his image and brand on track

Chiefs

Pat Mahomes has been everywhere lately. How he’s keeping his image and brand on track

Since the NFL season ended, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has become the spokesperson for a slew of products and causes. His agency and the team have helped shape that image and brand.

KEEP READING

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month

#ReadLocal

Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices.

SAVE NOW
MORE SPORTS

Sports

Orimoloye’s run leads Dunedin to 6-1 win over Charlotte

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service