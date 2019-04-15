Shore, Lester carry Erie to 9-6 win over Bowie

BOWIE, Md. (AP) -- Josh Lester had four hits, and Logan Shore hurled six scoreless innings as the Erie SeaWolves defeated the Bowie Baysox 9-6 on Monday.

Shore (1-1) allowed four hits while striking out three and walking two to pick up the win.

Erie started the scoring with a big second inning, when Cam Gibson hit a two-run single and then scored on a three-run home run by Derek Hill.

The SeaWolves later added one run in the third and fourth innings and two in the fifth to secure the victory.

Tyler Herb (0-1) went four innings, allowing nine runs and nine hits in the Eastern League game. He also struck out four and walked two.

Austin Wynns doubled and singled for the Baysox. Rylan Bannon doubled and singled twice, driving home two runs.