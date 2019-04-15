Pineda’s single leads Burlington over Kane County in 11 innings

GENEVA, Ill. (AP) -- Gleyvin Pineda hit an RBI single in the top of the 11th inning to lead the Burlington Bees to a 3-2 win over the Kane County Cougars on Monday.

Francisco Del Valle scored the go-ahead run on the single after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a sacrifice bunt.

The Bees tied the game 2-2 in the ninth when Connor Fitzsimons hit an RBI single, driving in Nonie Williams.

Reliever Jose Soriano (1-0) picked up the win after he struck out six and walked two while allowing two hits over five scoreless innings. Blake Workman (0-1) went one inning, allowing one run and two hits while striking out one in the Midwest League game.