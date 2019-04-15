Sports

Pineda’s single leads Burlington over Kane County in 11 innings

The Associated Press

Geneva, Illinois

GENEVA, Ill. (AP) -- Gleyvin Pineda hit an RBI single in the top of the 11th inning to lead the Burlington Bees to a 3-2 win over the Kane County Cougars on Monday.

Francisco Del Valle scored the go-ahead run on the single after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a sacrifice bunt.

The Bees tied the game 2-2 in the ninth when Connor Fitzsimons hit an RBI single, driving in Nonie Williams.

Reliever Jose Soriano (1-0) picked up the win after he struck out six and walked two while allowing two hits over five scoreless innings. Blake Workman (0-1) went one inning, allowing one run and two hits while striking out one in the Midwest League game.

  Comments  

Read Next

Pat Mahomes has been everywhere lately. How he’s keeping his image and brand on track

Chiefs

Pat Mahomes has been everywhere lately. How he’s keeping his image and brand on track

Since the NFL season ended, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has become the spokesperson for a slew of products and causes. His agency and the team have helped shape that image and brand.

KEEP READING

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month

#ReadLocal

Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices.

SAVE NOW
MORE SPORTS
Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service