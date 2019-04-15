Betts, Hollis lead Bowling Green to 12-5 win over Lake County

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) -- Chris Betts hit a three-run home run in the first inning, and Connor Hollis had three hits and scored two runs as the Bowling Green Hot Rods defeated the Lake County Captains 12-5 on Monday.

The home run by Betts came in the midst of a six-run inning and gave the Hot Rods a 5-1 lead. Later in the inning, Bryce Brown hit an RBI single, driving in Jake Palomaki.

The Hot Rods later scored in three additional innings to put the game away, including three runs in the seventh.

Bowling Green starter Easton McGee (1-0) picked up the win despite allowing three runs over five innings. Opposing starter Luis Oviedo (2-1) took the loss in the Midwest League game after allowing six runs and three hits while only recording two outs.

Jose Fermin homered and singled, scoring two runs for the Captains.