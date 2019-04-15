Lopez’s homer leads Springfield to 6-5 win over Tulsa

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) -- Irving Lopez hit a two-run homer in the fifth inning, leading the Springfield Cardinals to a 6-5 win over the Tulsa Drillers on Monday.

The home run by Lopez scored Scott Hurst to give the Cardinals a 5-3 lead.

The Cardinals tacked on another run in the eighth when Jose Godoy hit an RBI single, scoring Evan Mendoza.

Tulsa saw its comeback attempt come up short after Gavin Lux hit a solo home run in the ninth inning to cut the Springfield lead to 6-5.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

Springfield starter Williams Perez (1-1) picked up the win despite allowing three runs and eight hits over five innings. Opposing starter Justin De Fratus (0-1) took the loss in the Texas League game after allowing five runs and four hits over five innings.

Lux homered and singled for the Drillers. Omar Estevez doubled and singled twice.

Despite the loss, Tulsa is 3-1 against Springfield this season.