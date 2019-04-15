Sports
Dunn, Fraley spur Arkansas to 2-0 win over NW Arkansas
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) -- Jake Fraley singled twice, and Justin Dunn allowed just one hit over 5 2/3 innings as the Arkansas Travelers defeated the Northwest Arkansas Naturals 2-0 on Monday.
Dunn (1-0) picked up the win after he struck out eight and walked three.
Arkansas scored its runs when Dom Thompson-Williams and Donnie Walton hit RBI singles in the first and fourth innings.
Jace Vines (0-2) went five innings, allowing two runs and eight hits in the Texas League game. He also struck out six and walked two.
The Naturals were blanked for the first time this season, while the Travelers' staff recorded their second shutout of the year.
With the win, Arkansas remains undefeated (4-0) against NW Arkansas this season.
