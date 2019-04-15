Hearn, Herrera and Marcelino lead Lancaster in win

LANCASTER, Calif. (AP) -- Matt Hearn had four hits, while Carlos Herrera and Ramon Marcelino had four and three, respectively, as the Lancaster JetHawks defeated the Inland Empire 66ers 9-1 on Monday.

Hearn singled four times. Herrera doubled twice and singled twice, scoring two runs.

Lancaster took the lead in the first when it scored four runs, including an RBI single by Ryan Vilade.

The JetHawks later added runs in four additional innings to put the game out of reach.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

In the losing effort, the 66ers recorded a season-high five extra base hits.