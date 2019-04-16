Sports

Gasper, Gray lead the way for Charleston

The Associated Press

Charleston, South Carolina

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) -- Mickey Gasper homered, doubled and singled, scoring three runs as the Charleston RiverDogs beat the Greenville Drive 6-2 on Monday.

Kyle Gray reached base four times for Charleston.

Charleston took the lead in the first when it crossed the plate for three runs, including a solo home run by Brandon Lockridge.

After Greenville scored a run in the third on a single by Cole Brannen, the Drive cut into the deficit in the fourth inning when Jordan Wren hit a solo home run.

The RiverDogs later added a run in the fifth and two in the seventh. In the fifth, Canaan Smith hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Gasper, while Gasper hit a solo home run in the seventh.

Charleston right-hander Alexander Vizcaino (1-0) picked up the win after allowing two runs on four hits over five innings. Opposing starter Alex Scherff (0-1) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game after allowing three runs and six hits over three innings.

  Comments  

Read Next

Makar shines in NHL debut, Avs beat Flames 6-2 for 2-1 lead

Sports

Makar shines in NHL debut, Avs beat Flames 6-2 for 2-1 lead

By PAT GRAHAM AP Sports Writer

Nathan MacKinnon scored twice in the first period and set up newly signed rookie Cale Makar's first NHL goal in his debut as the Colorado Avalanche routed the Calgary Flames 6-2 to take a 2-1 lead in their first-round playoff series.

KEEP READING

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month

#ReadLocal

Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices.

SAVE NOW
MORE SPORTS

Sports

Brown leads Las Vegas to 7-6 win over Fresno

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service