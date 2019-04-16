Sports
Gasper, Gray lead the way for Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) -- Mickey Gasper homered, doubled and singled, scoring three runs as the Charleston RiverDogs beat the Greenville Drive 6-2 on Monday.
Kyle Gray reached base four times for Charleston.
Charleston took the lead in the first when it crossed the plate for three runs, including a solo home run by Brandon Lockridge.
After Greenville scored a run in the third on a single by Cole Brannen, the Drive cut into the deficit in the fourth inning when Jordan Wren hit a solo home run.
The RiverDogs later added a run in the fifth and two in the seventh. In the fifth, Canaan Smith hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Gasper, while Gasper hit a solo home run in the seventh.
Charleston right-hander Alexander Vizcaino (1-0) picked up the win after allowing two runs on four hits over five innings. Opposing starter Alex Scherff (0-1) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game after allowing three runs and six hits over three innings.
Comments