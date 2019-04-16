Minor scheduled to start for Texas against Los Angeles

Los Angeles Angels (8-8, fifth in the AL West) vs. Texas Rangers (8-7, third in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Jaime Barria (1-0, 3.38 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 3 strikeouts) Rangers: Mike Minor (1-1, 3.86 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 15 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE:

The Rangers are 5-5 against AL West teams. Texas hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .340 this season, led by Shin-Soo Choo with a mark of .439.

The Angels are 4-7 against their division. Los Angeles has a collective on-base percentage of .301, led by Mike Trout with a mark of .560. The Rangers won the last meeting 12-7. Kyle Dowdy earned his first victory and Joey Gallo went 3-for-5 with a double, a home run and two RBIs for Texas. Cam Bedrosian registered his first loss for Los Angeles.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gallo leads the Rangers with five home runs and has 13 RBIs. Elvis Andrus is 17-for-43 with three doubles, a triple, two home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for Texas.

Jonathan Lucroy leads the Angels with 13 hits and has five RBIs. Trout is 9-for-24 with five home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 5-5, .255 batting average, 4.90 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Angels: 7-3, .241 batting average, 4.81 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Rangers Injuries: Edinson Volquez: 60-day IL (elbow), Yohander Mendez: 60-day IL (elbow), Luke Farrell: 60-day IL (jaw), Scott Heineman: 60-day IL (shoulder), Rougned Odor: 10-day IL (right knee soreness), Ronald Guzman: 10-day IL (hamstring).

Angels Injuries: Nick Tropeano: 10-day IL (shoulder), Tyler Skaggs: 10-day IL (left ankle sprain), JC Ramirez: 60-day IL (elbow), Keynan Middleton: 60-day IL (elbow), Andrew Heaney: 10-day IL (elbow), Justin Upton: 10-day IL (toe), Michael Hermosillo: 10-day IL (groin), Shohei Ohtani: 10-day IL (elbow).