Boston opens 2-game series at New York

Boston Red Sox (6-11, fourth in the AL East) vs. New York Yankees (6-9, third in the AL East)

New York; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Chris Sale (0-3, 9.00 ERA, 1.54 WHIP, 8 strikeouts) Yankees: James Paxton (0-2, 6.00 ERA, 1.73 WHIP, 19 strikeouts)

LINE: Red Sox favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

BOTTOM LINE: New York hosts Boston to begin a two game series.

The Yankees are 4-2 against AL East teams. New York has hit 25 home runs this season, eighth in the majors. Luke Voit leads the club with four while slugging .471.

The Red Sox are 3-3 against teams from the AL East. Boston is hitting a collective .236 this season, led by J.D. Martinez with an average of .344. This is the first game between these teams in 2019.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gleyber Torres leads the Yankees with 17 hits and has five RBIs. Gary Sanchez is 10-for-37 with a double, six home runs and 11 RBIs over the last 10 games for New York.

Mitch Moreland leads the Red Sox with 10 extra base hits and is batting .255. Andrew Benintendi has 14 hits and is batting .368 over the last 10 games for Boston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 4-6, .248 batting average, 4.03 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Red Sox: 4-6, .238 batting average, 6.16 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

Yankees Injuries: Luis Severino: 10-day IL (shoulder), Jordan Montgomery: 60-day IL (elbow), Ben Heller: 60-day IL (elbow), Dellin Betances: 10-day IL (shoulder), Aaron Hicks: 10-day IL (back), Jacoby Ellsbury: 10-day IL (hip), Troy Tulowitzki: 10-day IL (calf), Didi Gregorius: 60-day IL (elbow), Miguel Andujar: 10-day IL (shoulder), Giancarlo Stanton: 10-day IL (bicep), Gary Sanchez: 10-day IL (calf).

Red Sox Injuries: Brian Johnson: 10-day IL (elbow), Jackie Bradley Jr.: day-to-day (illness), Andrew Benintendi: day-to-day (right foot), Brock Holt: 10-day IL (eye), Marco Hernandez: 10-day IL (shoulder).