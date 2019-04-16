Woodruff scheduled to start for Brewers against Cardinals

St. Louis Cardinals (9-7, third in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (11-6, first in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Jack Flaherty (1-0, 2.94 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 18 strikeouts) Brewers: Brandon Woodruff (1-1, 6.00 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 20 strikeouts)

LINE: Brewers favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE:

The Brewers are 9-2 against NL Central teams. Milwaukee has hit 31 home runs this season, fourth in the MLB. Christian Yelich leads the club with eight, averaging one every eight at-bats.

The Cardinals are 4-5 on the road. St. Louis has slugged .455, good for fourth in the National League. Marcell Ozuna leads the team with a .673 slugging percentage, including nine extra-base hits and six home runs. The Brewers won the last meeting 10-7. Junior Guerra secured his first victory and Yelich went 3-for-4 with three home runs and seven RBIs for Milwaukee. Mike Mayers registered his first loss for St. Louis.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yelich leads the Brewers with 23 hits and has 22 RBIs. Yasmani Grandal is 17-for-33 with two doubles, four home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

Paul Goldschmidt leads the Cardinals with seven home runs and has 12 RBIs. Ozuna is 11-for-38 with two doubles, six home runs and 13 RBIs over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 5-5, .280 batting average, 6.70 ERA, outscored by six runs

Cardinals: 6-4, .251 batting average, 4.19 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Brewers Injuries: Bobby Wahl: 60-day IL (knee), Brent Suter: 60-day IL (elbow), Jimmy Nelson: 10-day IL (shoulder), Corey Knebel: 60-day IL (elbow), Jeremy Jeffress: 10-day IL (shoulder).

Cardinals Injuries: Mike Mayers: day-to-day (shoulder), Carlos Martinez: 10-day IL (shoulder), Luke Gregerson: 10-day IL (shoulder), Brett Cecil: 60-day IL (wrist/forearm), Justin Williams: 10-day IL (hand), Tyler O'Neill: day-to-day (arm), Harrison Bader: day-to-day (hamstring tightness).