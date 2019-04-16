Philadelphia to host New York Tuesday

New York Mets (10-6, first in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (9-6, third in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Steven Matz (1-0, 1.65 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 19 strikeouts) Phillies: Nick Pivetta (1-1, 9.45 ERA, 2.18 WHIP, 14 strikeouts)

LINE: Phillies favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 runs

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

BOTTOM LINE:

The Phillies are 7-5 against NL East teams. Philadelphia has a team on-base percentage of .340, good for third in the National League. Andrew McCutchen leads the team with a mark of .437.

The Mets are 8-3 on the road. The New York offense has compiled a .268 batting average as a team this season, good for eighth in the majors. Jeff McNeil leads the team with a mark of .404. The Mets won the last meeting 7-6. Luis Avilan earned his first victory and Brandon Nimmo went 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI for New York. Pat Neshek registered his first loss for Philadelphia.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rhys Hoskins leads the Phillies with nine extra base hits and is slugging .607. Maikel Franco is 7-for-34 with two doubles, two home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

Pete Alonso leads the Mets with 13 extra base hits and has 17 RBIs. McNeil has 15 hits and is batting .405 over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 5-5, .241 batting average, 4.92 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

Mets: 5-5, .264 batting average, 6.60 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Phillies Injuries: David Robertson: 10-day IL (right elbow soreness), Tommy Hunter: 10-day IL (arm), Roman Quinn: 10-day IL (finger).

Mets Injuries: Drew Smith: 10-day IL (elbow), Yoenis Cespedes: 10-day IL (heels), Jed Lowrie: 10-day IL (knee), Todd Frazier: 10-day IL (oblique).