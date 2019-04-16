Fedde leads Harrisburg to 2-1 win over Altoona

ALTOONA, Pa. (AP) -- Erick Fedde allowed just six hits over seven innings, leading the Harrisburg Senators over the Altoona Curve in a 2-1 win on Tuesday.

Fedde (2-0) picked up the win after he struck out three and walked one while allowing one run.

Harrisburg got on the board first with a run in the third inning. After leading off the inning with a single, Ian Sagdal advanced to second on a single by Tyler Goeddel, went to third on a sacrifice bunt, and then scored on a sacrifice fly by Luis Garcia.

The Curve tied the game in the fifth inning when Dario Agrazal drew a bases-loaded walk, scoring Hunter Owen.

Angel German (0-1) went one inning, allowing one run and one hit while striking out two in the Eastern League game.