Gigliotti’s sac fly leads Lexington to 2-1 win over Hagerstown

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (AP) -- Michael Gigliotti drove in Nick Hutchins with a sacrifice fly in the eighth inning, leading the Lexington Legends to a 2-1 win over the Hagerstown Suns on Tuesday.

Hutchins scored on the play after he led off the inning with a double and advanced to third on a sacrifice bunt.

In the top of the second, Lexington took the lead on a double by Hutchins that scored Jackson Lueck. Hagerstown answered in the bottom of the inning when Pablo O'Connor hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Jacob Rhinesmith.

Jon Heasley (3-0) got the win with three innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Aaron Fletcher (1-1) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game.