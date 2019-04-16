Carrillo, Craport lead Frederick to 8-2 win over Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (AP) -- Jean Carrillo hit a two-run double in the fourth inning, and Trevor Craport had two hits and scored three runs as the Frederick Keys defeated the Myrtle Beach Pelicans 8-2 on Tuesday.

The double by Carrillo came in the midst of a four-run inning and gave the Keys a 3-0 lead. Later in the inning, Ryan Ripken hit an RBI single, driving in Carrillo.

Following the big inning, the Pelicans cut into the deficit in the bottom of the frame when Tyler Payne hit an RBI single, scoring D.J. Wilson.

The Keys later added a run in the sixth and three in the ninth. In the sixth, Craport stole home, while Ripken hit a three-run home run in the ninth.

Frederick right-hander Brenan Hanifee (1-1) picked up the win after allowing one run on just two hits over five innings. Opposing starter Ryan Kellogg (1-1) took the loss in the Carolina League game after allowing four runs and seven hits over four innings.