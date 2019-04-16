Abreu’s run leads Hartford to 13-3 win over Richmond

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) -- Willie Abreu, Brian Serven, and Manuel Melendez scored on an error in the second inning to help the Hartford Yard Goats secure a 13-3 victory over the Richmond Flying Squirrels on Tuesday.

The error came in the midst of a six-run inning and gave the Yard Goats a 4-1 lead. Later in the inning, Bret Boswell scored on an error and Colton Welker hit an RBI single.

Hartford later scored in three additional innings, including a four-run eighth, when Vince Fernandez hit a two-run double to help punctuate the blowout.

Hartford right-hander Brandon Gold (1-0) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing three runs on six hits over six innings. Opposing starter Alfred Gutierrez (0-1) took the loss in the Eastern League game after giving up six runs and four hits over 1 2/3 innings.

Hartford hit a season-high seven doubles in its victory.

Jalen Miller homered and singled for the Flying Squirrels.

Despite the loss, Richmond is 4-2 against Hartford this season.