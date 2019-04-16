Hicklen leads Wilmington to 4-3 win over Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) -- Brewer Hicklen hit a run-scoring single in the seventh inning, leading the Wilmington Blue Rocks to a 4-3 win over the Winston-Salem Dash on Tuesday.

Cristian Perez scored on the play after he led off the inning with a single and advanced to third on an error.

Starter Brady Singer (1-1) got the win while Will Kincanon (0-2) took the loss in relief in the Carolina League game.

For the Dash, Tyler Frost doubled twice and singled. Zach Remillard homered and singled, driving home two runs.

Wilmington improved to 4-1 against Winston-Salem this season.