Chandler, Kelenic lead West Virginia to 7-1 win over Lakewood

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) -- Jarred Kelenic had four hits and scored two runs, and Clay Chandler threw six scoreless innings as the West Virginia Power beat the Lakewood BlueClaws 7-1 on Tuesday.

Chandler (1-0) picked up the win after he struck out three and walked four while allowing two hits.

Up 1-0 in the fourth, West Virginia extended its lead when Cesar Izturis Jr. hit a two-run double and then scored on a two-run single by Onil Pena.

The Power later tacked on a run in both the seventh and eighth innings. In the seventh, Kelenic scored on a single before he doubled to score Izturis Jr. in the eighth.

Jhordany Mezquita (0-2) went 3 2/3 innings, allowing four runs and six hits in the South Atlantic League game. He also struck out five and walked one.

West Virginia hit a season-high five doubles in its victory.