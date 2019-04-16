Graterol, VanMeter lead Louisville to 9-7 win over Columbus

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) -- Juan Graterol hit a three-run home run in the fifth inning, and Josh VanMeter hit a two-run home run and had two hits, driving in four as the Louisville Bats beat the Columbus Clippers 9-7 on Tuesday.

The home run by Graterol gave the Bats an 8-4 lead and capped a five-run inning for Louisville. Earlier in the inning, Louisville tied the game when Christian Colon hit an RBI double and then took the lead when VanMeter hit an RBI double.

After Columbus added a run in the sixth on a home run by Eric Haase, the Clippers cut into the deficit in the seventh inning when Trayce Thompson hit a two-run single.

The Bats tacked on another run in the eighth when VanMeter hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Blake Trahan.

Louisville starter Keury Mella (1-1) picked up the win despite allowing five runs and 10 hits over 5 1/3 innings. Opposing starter Shao-Ching Chiang (0-2) took the loss in the International League game after a rough outing in which he allowed eight runs and nine hits over four innings.

Several Clippers chipped in at the plate, as five players picked up at least a pair of hits. Bobby Bradley doubled three times, driving in a run and also scoring one. The Clippers also recorded a season-high eight extra base hits.