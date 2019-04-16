Taylor helps to shut out Rochester, Syracuse wins 3-0

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) -- Corey Taylor and three other pitchers combined for a shutout as the Syracuse Mets beat the Rochester Red Wings 3-0 in the second game of a doubleheader on Tuesday.

Taylor (2-0) picked up the win after he struck out two and walked two while allowing one hit over two scoreless innings. Ryan Eades (0-1) went three innings, allowing two runs and three hits while striking out four in the International League game.

In the third inning, Syracuse went up 2-0 early after Gregor Blanco hit an RBI triple and then scored on a single by Danny Espinosa. The Mets scored again in the fifth inning when Adeiny Hechavarria hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Rene Rivera.

The Red Wings were held off the scoreboard for the third time this season, while the Mets' staff recorded their first shutout of the year.

The teams split the doubleheader after Rochester won the first game 3-2.