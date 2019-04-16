Feduccia’s triple leads Great Lakes to 9-4 win over South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) -- Hunter Feduccia hit a two-run triple in the fifth inning, leading the Great Lakes Loons to a 9-4 win over the South Bend Cubs on Tuesday.

The triple by Feduccia started the scoring in a six-run inning and tied the game 2-2. Later in the inning, Great Lakes took the lead when Jacob Amaya hit an RBI double and then added to it when Romer Cuadrado hit an RBI single and then scored on a two-run home run by Drew Avans.

Great Lakes right-hander Andre Jackson (1-1) picked up the win after allowing two runs on four hits over five innings. Opposing starter Derek Casey (0-1) took the loss in the Midwest League game after a rough outing in which he allowed six runs and nine hits over five innings.

Jonathan Sierra homered and doubled, scoring a couple of runs while also driving home two for the Cubs.