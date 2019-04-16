Young, Westbrook lead the way for Jackson

KODAK, Tenn. (AP) -- Andy Young doubled and singled twice, scoring two runs as the Jackson Generals beat the Tennessee Smokies 9-0 on Tuesday.

Jamie Westbrook homered and singled twice with a pair of runs and a couple of RBIs for Jackson.

In the top of the first, Jackson put up four runs, including a single by Ramon Hernandez that scored Westbrook. The Generals then added four runs in the second and a run in the fifth. In the second, Pavin Smith hit a three-run home run and Westbrook hit a solo home run, while Daulton Varsho hit a solo home run in the fifth.

Jackson starter Bo Takahashi (2-0) picked up the win after allowing just three hits over five scoreless innings. Opposing starter Thomas Hatch (0-1) took the loss in the Southern League game after a rough outing in which he allowed nine runs and eight hits over 4 1/3 innings.

The Smokies were held scoreless for the first time this season, while the Generals' staff recorded their third shutout of the year.