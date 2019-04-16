Monclova beats Yucatan 5-4

MONCLOVA, Mexico (AP) -- Juan Carlos Perez and Rodolfo Amador scored on an error in the sixth inning, leading the Acereros del Norte to a 5-4 win over the Leones de Yucatan on Tuesday.

The play, part of a three-run inning, gave the Acereros a 4-3 lead before Erick Aybar hit an RBI single later in the inning.

In the top of the eighth, Yucatan cut into the lead on a solo home run by Sebastian Valle.

Mario Morales (1-0) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Norman Elenes (0-1) took the loss in the Mexican League game.