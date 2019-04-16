Snider hits two homers as Reno tops Albuquerque 10-1

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) -- Travis Snider hit a pair of homers, leading the Reno Aces to a 10-1 win over the Albuquerque Isotopes on Tuesday.

Kevin Cron and Domingo Leyba also homered for the Aces.

The home runs by Snider, both two-run shots, came in the first and fourth innings off Jeff Hoffman.

Reno right-hander Justin Donatella (1-0) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on five hits over six innings. Opposing starter Hoffman (0-2) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game after a rough outing in which he allowed 10 runs and 10 hits over four innings.

For the Isotopes, Elliot Soto doubled and singled.

Reno improved to 3-1 against Albuquerque this season.