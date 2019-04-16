Kirby’s homer leads San Jose to 8-4 win over Stockton

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) -- Ryan Kirby hit a three-run home run in the fourth inning, leading the San Jose Giants to an 8-4 win over the Stockton Ports on Tuesday.

The home run by Kirby scored Heliot Ramos and Jean Angomas to tie the game 3-3.

The Giants took the lead for good in the sixth when Kirby hit a solo home run.

Camilo Doval (2-1) got the win in relief while Stockton starter Brady Feigl (1-1) took the loss in the California League game.

Several Ports chipped in at the plate, as five players had at least two hits. Lazaro Armenteros homered and singled, scoring a pair of runs while also driving home a couple.

With the win, San Jose improved to 4-1 against Stockton this season.