Kieboom has 4 RBI, leads Fresno to 16-9 win over Salt Lake

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) -- Carter Kieboom drove in four runs, while Jacob Wilson and Collin Cowgill drove in four and three, respectively, as the Fresno Grizzlies beat the Salt Lake Bees 16-9 on Tuesday.

Kieboom homered and doubled, driving home four runs and scoring a couple. Wilson was a triple short of the cycle, driving in four runs and scoring three.

Down 5-3, the Grizzlies took the lead for good with nine runs in the third inning. The Grizzlies sent 14 men to the plate as Wilson hit a two-run home run and Raudy Read hit a solo home run en route to the seven-run lead.

The Grizzlies later added three runs in the seventh and one in the eighth to put the game out of reach.

Fresno starter Scott Copeland (1-0) picked up the win despite allowing five runs over five innings. Opposing starter Greg Mahle (0-2) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game after allowing 11 runs and six hits over two innings.

Fresno had a pair of season bests in its victory, drawing eight walks and hitting six doubles.

Luis Rengifo homered, doubled and singled, driving home three runs and scoring a couple for the Bees.