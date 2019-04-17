Rubalcaba, Williams lead the way for Inland Empire

LANCASTER, Calif. (AP) -- Alvaro Rubalcaba doubled and singled twice, scoring two runs as the Inland Empire 66ers defeated the Lancaster JetHawks 7-1 on Tuesday. The win snapped a three-game losing streak for the 66ers and a six-game winning streak for the JetHawks.

Kevin Williams homered and tripled with four RBIs for Inland Empire.

Inland Empire started the scoring in the first inning when Williams hit a two-run home run.

Lancaster answered in the bottom of the inning when Casey Golden scored on a passed ball to get within one.

The 66ers later added three runs in the seventh and two in the eighth. In the seventh, Williams drove in two runs and David MacKinnon drove in one, while Leonardo Rivas hit a two-run single in the eighth.

Inland Empire right-hander Kyle Bradish (1-1) picked up the win after allowing one run on four hits over five innings. Opposing starter Garrett Schilling (1-1) took the loss in the California League game after allowing two runs and three hits over one inning.

Austin Bernard singled twice, also stealing a base for the JetHawks.