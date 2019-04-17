Samardzija scheduled to start for San Francisco against Washington

San Francisco Giants (8-10, fourth in the NL West) vs. Washington Nationals (7-8, fourth in the NL East)

Washington; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Jeff Samardzija (1-0, 1.62 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 13 strikeouts) Nationals: Jeremy Hellickson (1-0, 2.25 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 6 strikeouts)

LINE: Nationals favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE:

The Nationals are 3-6 on their home turf. Washington has slugged .449 this season. Howie Kendrick leads the team with a mark of 1.000.

The Giants are 3-5 on the road. San Francisco's team on-base percentage of .259 is last in the majors. Brandon Belt leads the club with an OBP of .338. The Giants won the last meeting 7-3. Dereck Rodriguez secured his second victory and Steven Duggar went 2-for-5 with a home run and two RBIs for San Francisco. Stephen Strasburg took his first loss for Washington.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Rendon leads the Nationals with 14 extra base hits and is slugging .845. Adam Eaton has 14 hits and is batting .311 over the last 10 games for Washington.

Kevin Pillar leads the Giants with four home runs home runs and is slugging .533. Duggar has nine hits and is batting .205 over the last 10 games for San Francisco.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 5-5, .260 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

Giants: 6-4, .202 batting average, 2.64 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Nationals Injuries: Justin Miller: 10-day IL (lower back strain), Koda Glover: 10-day IL (forearm), Trea Turner: 10-day IL (finger), Matt Adams: day-to-day (ankle).

Giants Injuries: Johnny Cueto: 60-day IL (elbow).