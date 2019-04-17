Astros go after series sweep over Athletics

Houston Astros (12-5, first in the AL West) vs. Oakland Athletics (10-10, fourth in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Wade Miley (1-1, 3.45 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 10 strikeouts) Athletics: Frankie Montas (1-1, 3.18 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 14 strikeouts)

LINE: Astros favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Houston can secure a series sweep over Oakland with a win.

The Athletics are 4-8 against the rest of their division. Oakland has hit 36 home runs this season, third in the MLB. Khris Davis leads them with 10, averaging one every seven at-bats.

The Astros are 8-2 against AL West teams. The Houston offense has compiled a .277 batting average as a team this season, good for second in the majors. Jose Altuve leads the team with an average of .328. The Astros won the last meeting 9-1. Collin McHugh notched his third victory and Alex Bregman went 1-for-5 with a home run and four RBIs for Houston. Marco Estrada took his second loss for Oakland.

TOP PERFORMERS: Davis leads the Athletics with 10 home runs and has 20 RBIs. Marcus Semien has 13 hits and is batting .317 over the last 10 games for Oakland.

Yuli Gurriel leads the Astros with nine extra base hits and is batting .279. Altuve has 16 hits and is batting .400 over the last 10 games for Houston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 4-6, .277 batting average, 6.51 ERA, outscored by two runs

Astros: 10-0, .308 batting average, 3.10 ERA, outscored opponents by 29 runs

Athletics Injuries: Sean Manaea: 60-day IL (shoulder), Daniel Gossett: 60-day IL (elbow), Jharel Cotton: 60-day IL (elbow), Nick Martini: 10-day IL (knee), Matt Olson: 10-day IL (hand), Chris Herrmann: 60-day IL (knee).

Astros Injuries: Joe Smith: 10-day IL (achilles), Lance McCullers Jr.: 10-day IL (elbow).