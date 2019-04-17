Josephina’s triple leads Florida to 5-2 win over Clearwater

KISSIMMEE, Fla. (AP) -- Kevin Josephina hit a three-run triple in the seventh inning, leading the Florida Fire Frogs to a 5-2 win over the Clearwater Threshers on Wednesday.

The triple by Josephina gave the Fire Frogs a 5-2 lead and capped a five-run inning for Florida. Earlier in the inning, Florida tied the game when Rusber Estrada hit an RBI single.

In the top of the third, Clearwater grabbed the lead on a home run by Madison Stokes that scored Nick Maton.

Brandon S. White (2-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless relief while Luis Carrasco (0-2) took the loss in the Florida State League game.

Stokes homered and singled, driving in two runs for the Threshers.