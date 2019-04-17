Athmann hits walk-off homer, Lakeland beats Palm Beach 1-0

LAKELAND, Fla. (AP) -- Austin Athmann hit a walk-off solo homer with two outs in the ninth inning, as the Lakeland Flying Tigers defeated the Palm Beach Cardinals 1-0 on Wednesday.

Lakeland starter Casey Mize went seven scoreless innings, allowing one hit while striking out six and walking one. Wladimir Pinto (1-0) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Ben Yokley (0-1) took the loss in the Florida State League game.

The Cardinals were held scoreless for the second time this season, while the Flying Tigers' staff recorded their second shutout of the year.