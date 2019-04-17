Sanger’s single leads Mobile to 4-1 win over Montgomery

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) -- Brendon Sanger hit a run-scoring single in the fifth inning, leading the Mobile BayBears to a 4-1 win over the Montgomery Biscuits on Wednesday.

The single by Sanger, part of a two-run inning, broke a scoreless tie before Julian Leon scored when a runner was thrown out later in the inning.

Montgomery answered in the next half-inning when Tristan Gray hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Dalton Kelly to cut the deficit to one.

The BayBears later tacked on two runs in the eighth when Jahmai Jones drew a bases-loaded walk and Erick Salcedo scored on a wild pitch to secure the victory.

Michael Santos (1-0) got the win in relief while Montgomery starter Arturo Reyes (2-1) took the loss in the Southern League game.