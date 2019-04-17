Theroux leads Midland to 4-1 win over Amarillo

MIDLAND, Texas (AP) -- Collin Theroux hit a solo home run in the seventh inning, leading the Midland RockHounds to a 4-1 win over the Amarillo Sod Poodles on Wednesday. With the victory, the RockHounds swept the three-game series.

The home run by Theroux gave the RockHounds a 2-1 lead.

The RockHounds extended their lead in the eighth when Kevin Merrell hit a two-run double.

Grant Holmes (1-1) got the win with three innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while David Bednar (0-3) took the loss in the Texas League game.

Peter Van Gansen homered and singled for the Sod Poodles.

With the win, Midland improved to 5-1 against Amarillo this season.