Hernandez’s homer leads Lehigh Valley to 5-3 win over Scranton/WB

MOOSIC, Pa. (AP) -- Jan Hernandez hit a three-run home run in the fourth inning, leading the Lehigh Valley IronPigs to a 5-3 win over the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders in the second game of a doubleheader on Wednesday.

The home run by Hernandez capped a five-run inning and gave the IronPigs a 5-2 lead after Lane Adams hit a two-run home run earlier in the inning.

In the bottom of the seventh, Scranton/WB cut into the deficit on a walk by Mandy Alvarez that scored Thairo Estrada.

Tom Windle (1-0) got the win with 1 2/3 innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Scranton/WB starter Chance Adams (0-1) took the loss in the International League game.

For the RailRiders, Gosuke Katoh homered and singled.

The IronPigs swept both games of the doubleheader after winning the first game 5-3. With the win, Lehigh Valley improved to 4-2 against Scranton/WB this season.