Drake’s homer leads Monterrey to 6-4 win over Aguascalientes

MONTERREY, Mexico (AP) -- Yadir Drake hit a two-run homer in the seventh inning, leading the Sultanes de Monterrey to a 6-4 win over the Rieleros de Aguascalientes on Wednesday.

The home run by Drake gave the Sultanes a 6-4 lead and capped a four-run inning for Monterrey. Earlier in the inning, Monterrey tied the game when Chris Roberson hit an RBI single.

Aguascalientes took a 4-0 lead after Jose Vargas hit a three-run home run in the first inning and Richy Pedroza hit a sacrifice fly in the third. Monterrey answered in the sixth inning when Ali Solis hit an RBI single and then scored on a double by Amadeo Zazueta.

Winston Lavendier (1-0) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Hector Silvestre (1-1) took the loss in the Mexican League game.

Vargas homered and singled, driving in three runs for the Rieleros. Tony Campana tripled and doubled.