Hernandez’s homer leads Omaha to 8-5 win over Okla. City

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) -- Elier Hernandez hit a two-run homer in the fourth inning, leading the Omaha Storm Chasers to an 8-5 win over the Oklahoma City Dodgers on Wednesday.

The home run by Hernandez scored Jorge Bonifacio to give the Storm Chasers a 4-3 lead.

Kevin Lenik (2-0) got the win with 2 1/3 innings of scoreless, three-hit relief while Okla. City starter Daniel Corcino (0-1) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.

Omaha hit a season-high five doubles in its victory.

The Dodgers failed to capitalize on some good scoring chances, leaving 15 runners on base in the loss. Drew Jackson doubled and singled twice, scoring two runs for the Dodgers. Connor Joe singled three times, scoring a run and also driving one home.