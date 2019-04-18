Green, Grier lead Visalia to 3-1 win over Modesto

MODESTO, Calif. (AP) -- Anfernee Grier had two hits and scored two runs, and Josh Green allowed just four hits over six innings as the Visalia Rawhide beat the Modesto Nuts 3-1 on Wednesday. With the victory, the Rawhide swept the three-game series.

Green (1-1) allowed one run while striking out three and walking one to get the win.

Modesto cut the deficit to 2-1 in the sixth after Jack Larsen hit an RBI single, bringing home Matt Sanders.

Visalia answered in the next half-inning when Jancarlos Cintron hit an RBI single, scoring Grier.

Nick Wells (0-2) went five innings, allowing two runs and five hits while striking out nine in the California League game.