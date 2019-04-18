Wilson has 4 hits, leads Fresno to 17-5 win over Salt Lake

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) -- Jacob Wilson was a triple short of the cycle, driving in five runs and scoring three, as Fresno beat the Salt Lake Bees 17-5 on Wednesday.

Fresno went up 3-0 in the third after Carter Kieboom scored on an error and Yadiel Hernandez hit an RBI single.

Fresno later scored in three additional innings, including an eight-run sixth, when Brandon Snyder hit a three-run home run to help finish off the blowout.

Fresno starter Austin Voth (2-0) picked up the win after allowing just two hits over five scoreless innings. Opposing starter Forrest Snow (0-2) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game after a rough outing in which he allowed seven runs and eight hits over 3 1/3 innings.

Fresno took advantage of some erratic Salt Lake pitching, drawing a season-high 10 walks in its victory.

Jared Walsh homered and singled, scoring two runs for the Bees.