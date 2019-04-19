Corbin takes 1-hitter into 8th, Nationals beat Giants 4-2

Washington Nationals starting pitcher Patrick Corbin delivers a pitch during the third inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants, Thursday, April 18, 2019, in Washington. AP Photo

Patrick Corbin took a one-hitter into the eighth inning in his first victory with Washington, Wilmer Difo homered and the Nationals beat the punchless San Francisco Giants 4-2 on Thursday.

Signed to a $140 million, six-year contract in December after pitching for six seasons in Arizona, Corbin started three games without a decision with his new team before throwing a gem in the deciding matchup of a three-game series.

Corbin (1-0) struck out nine, walked one and a hit a batter over 7 2/3 innings against a struggling San Francisco offense that came in with a .208 average. The lone hits against the lefty were Evan Longoria's fifth-inning double and Erik Kratz's two-out RBI double in the eighth.

After Kratz broke up the shutout, Kyle Barraclough entered and retired pinch-hitter Buster Posey. Sean Doolittle worked the ninth, giving up three hits and a run while earning his second save.

San Francisco starter Drew Pomeranz (0-2) gave up four runs and six hits in 4 2/3 innings.

After the Giants went down in order to start the game, Ryan Zimmerman hit a two-out RBI double in the bottom half for a 1-0 lead. In the third, Anthony Rendon extended his career-best hitting streak to 16 games with a two-out double and scored on a double by Juan Soto. Difo hit a solo shot in the fourth, and Pomeranz was lifted after issuing a bases-loaded walk in the fifth.

DIAMONDBACKS 4, BRAVES 1

ATLANTA (AP) — Christian Walker continued his remarkable late-innings production with a two-run homer in the seventh, Luke Weaver got Arizona off to a good start and the Diamondbacks beat Atlanta to complete a three-game sweep.

Walker lined the opposite-field homer to right-center off Chad Sobotka (0-1) following a single by Adam Jones. It was Walker's sixth homer — all in the seventh inning or later. He added a double in the ninth.

Weaver (1-1) struck out nine in five scoreless innings, fanning the last five batters he faced. He allowed four hits.

The Diamondbacks have won four straight, including their first sweep of the Braves since 2016.

Arizona led 4-0 before Freddie Freeman led off the eighth with a homer against Matt Andriese.

Yoshihisa Hirano, who earned the win in the opening game of the series, gave up a one-out single to Ender Inciarte in the ninth. Hirano struck out pinch-hitter Josh Donaldson and ended the game on Ozzie Albies' flyball for his first save.

BLUE JAYS 7, TWINS 4

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Randal Grichuk, Justin Smoak and Teoscar Hernandez homered to help Toronto beat Minnesota.

Eric Sogard added a three-run double for the Blue Jays. They took three of four at Target Field.

Eddie Rosario homered twice for the Twins.

Blue Jays relievers Thomas Pannone, Ryan Tepera, Tim Mayza and Joe Biagini (1-1) combined to allow one run in 3 1-3 innings. Ken Giles earned his sixth save in seven chances with a scoreless ninth.

Michael Pineda (2-1) had his worst start of the season, allowing six earned runs and seven hits in 3 2-3 innings. He struck out one batter, threw a wild pitch and allowed two home runs to equal his combined total from his first three starts.

TIGERS 9, WHITE SOX 7

DETROIT (AP) — Nicholas Castellanos had three hits and drove in a pair of runs and Detroit beat Chicago to end a five-game losing streak.

Grayson Greiner had a career-high three hits and two RBIs for the Tigers. Miguel Cabrera, playing on his 36th birthday, also drove in a pair of runs to help Detroit set season highs for runs and hits (14).

With the score tied at 7, Greiner led off the eighth with a single and moved up when Carson Fulmer (0-1) hit both JaCoby Jones and Josh Harrison with pitches. Castellanos and Cabrera put the Tigers ahead with back-to-back sacrifice flies.

Drew VerHagen (1-0) picked up the win after recording the last out of the eighth inning. Shane Greene pitched the ninth for his ninth save in nine attempts.

ROYALS 6, YANKEES 1

NEW YORK (AP) — Homer Bailey won consecutive starts for the first time since July 2017, holding New York to three hits over six innings for Kansas City.

Jorge Soler and Ryan O'Hearn hit solo home runs off Domingo Germán (3-1), and the Royals won their second straight after starting the season 5-12, including 0-5 on the road.

Bailey (2-1) allowed a tying run to the Yankees on Gleyber Torres' first-inning sacrifice fly, then gave up just one more hit. Bailey, who struck out six and walked one, had not won back-to-back starts since July 4, 2017, at Colorado and five days later at Arizona.

Richard Lovelady got five outs, and former Yankee Ian Kennedy finished. New York was limited to four singles, including a pair by Clint Frazier in the fourth and ninth innings.

DODGERS 3, BREWERS 1

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Cody Bellinger hit his 10th home run, Max Muncy hit a two-run shot, and Julio Urias struck out a career-high nine and allowed one hit in six strong innings as Los Angeles extended its winning streak to five games with a win over Milwaukee.

Bellinger drove a 3-2 pitch from reliever Matt Albers (1-1) into the Dodgers' bullpen in right center in the sixth inning. Muncy followed with a homer that landed in the netting above the Brewers' bullpen in left.

That was all the offense Urias (1-1) needed.

Kenley Jansen pitched the ninth for his sixth save, despite Christian Yelich hitting his 10th home run.

Milwaukee starter Zach Davies allowed three hits over five innings, with three walks and two strikeouts.

ORIOLES 6, RAYS 5, 11 INNINGS

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Joey Rickard drove in the winning run in the 11th inning with an RBI double, his fourth hit of the game, to lift Baltimore over Tampa Bay.

Rickard doubled off Diego Castillo (0-1) after two-out singles by Chris Davis and Rio Ruiz kept the inning alive for Baltimore.

John Means (2-2) got the win with two innings of relief for the Orioles, who snapped a six-game losing streak against Tampa Bay. Trey Mancini had three hits and Pedro Severino homered for the Orioles.

Tommy Pham had four hits, included his third home run of the season for the Rays, but was picked off while trying to steal third base with the score tied in the ninth after Avisaíl Garcia homered off Mychal Givens.

The Rays lost for just the second time in their last 10 games.

ROCKIES 6, PHILLIES 2

DENVER (AP) — Ryan McMahon homered twice and had five RBIs in his return to the lineup and Kyle Freeland pitched six scoreless innings in Colorado's win over Philadelphia.

McMahon had the first multi-homer game of his career and helped the Rockies snap a five-game home losing streak. Colorado has won four in a row overall after dropping eight straight.

J.T. Realmuto hit his seventh homer, and Cesar Hernandez had three hits for Philadelphia.

McMahon had been out of the lineup since suffering a strained left elbow against the Los Angeles Dodgers on April 5. He missed 10 games, but came back strong to help Freeland get his eighth win in his last nine decisions at Coors Field.

Freeland (2-3) allowed just two hits and didn't walk a batter.

Tony Wolters had three hits and Nolan Arenado two for the Rockies.

REDS 4, PADRES 1

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Joey Votto hit his first career leadoff homer and Tucker Barnhart and Jesse Winker also connected as Cincinnati beat San Diego to snap a four-game losing streak.

Votto, 35 and in his 14th big league season, was batting leadoff for the third straight game and just the fourth time in his career. He drove rookie Chris Paddack's third pitch to right-center, his second.

Barnhart, batting ninth while starter Tanner Roark batted eighth, hit a two-run shot to right with two outs in the fifth. The homer was upheld after a video review. Winker homered off Phil Maton with one out in the ninth, his fifth.

Roark (1-0) earned his first win in his fourth start. He held the Padres to one run and four hits in 5 1/3 innings, struck out five and walked two. Raisel Iglesias struck out the side in the ninth for his third save.

Paddack (0-1) allowed three runs and three hits in six innings while striking out five and walking one in his fourth start.