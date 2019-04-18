Sanchez’s double leads Harrisburg to 5-3 win over Reading

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) -- Adrian Sanchez hit a run-scoring double in the second inning, leading the Harrisburg Senators to a 5-3 win over the Reading Fightin Phils on Thursday.

The double by Sanchez came in the midst of a five-run inning and gave the Senators a 2-1 lead. Later in the inning, Ian Sagdal hit a two-run single and then scored on a double by Rhett Wiseman.

Following the big inning, the Fightin Phils cut into the deficit in the next half-inning when Josh Stephen hit a two-run single.

Harrisburg starter Tyler Mapes (2-0) picked up the win despite allowing three runs and six hits over five innings. Opposing starter Tom Eshelman (0-1) took the loss in the Eastern League game after a rough outing in which he allowed five runs and nine hits over three innings.