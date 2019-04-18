Cron, Leyba lead Reno to 6-3 win over Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) -- Kevin Cron hit a two-run homer in the first inning, and Domingo Leyba had three hits and scored two runs as the Reno Aces topped the Albuquerque Isotopes 6-3 in the first game of a doubleheader on Thursday.

The home run by Cron scored Leyba to give the Aces a 2-0 lead.

Trailing 5-1, the Isotopes cut into the deficit in the fourth inning when Drew Weeks hit a two-run home run.

The Aces tacked on another run in the fifth when Leyba scored on a double play.

Robby Scott (2-0) got the win in relief while Albuquerque starter Evan Grills (1-2) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.

With the win, Reno improved to 4-1 against Albuquerque this season.