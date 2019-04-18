Retherford’s double leads Campeche to 12-11 win over Mexico

MEXICO CITY (AP) -- C.J. Retherford hit a two-run double in the eighth inning, leading the Piratas de Campeche to a 12-11 win over the Diablos Rojos del Mexico on Thursday. The win snapped a six-game losing streak for the Piratas and a six-game winning streak for the Diablos Rojos.

The double by Retherford capped a three-run inning and gave the Piratas an 11-9 lead after Olmo Rosario drew a bases-loaded walk earlier in the inning.

The Piratas tacked on another run in the ninth when Jasson Atondo hit an RBI single, driving in Diego Madero.

Mexico saw its comeback attempt come up short after Emmanuel Avila hit an RBI single, driving in David Vidal in the ninth inning to cut the Campeche lead to 12-11.

Jesus Adrian Castillo (1-0) got the win in relief while Jhan Marinez (0-2) took the loss in the Mexican League game.

Campeche hit a season-high five doubles in its victory.

For the Diablos Rojos, Jesus Fabela doubled twice and singled, scoring three runs. Avila was a home run short of the cycle.