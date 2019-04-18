Sports
Gimenez, Haggerty lead the way for Binghamton
ERIE, Pa. (AP) -- Andres Gimenez homered and doubled twice, scoring two runs as the Binghamton Rumble Ponies topped the Erie SeaWolves 7-5 on Thursday.
Sam Haggerty homered and singled twice for Binghamton.
Binghamton took the lead in the first when Haggerty hit a solo home run and Will Toffey hit a two-run home run.
Trailing 7-3, the SeaWolves cut into the deficit in the eighth inning when Kody Eaves hit a two-run double.
Binghamton right-hander Harol Gonzalez (1-0) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing three runs on four hits over six innings. Opposing starter Alex Faedo (0-1) took the loss in the Eastern League game after a rough outing in which he allowed seven runs and nine hits over four innings.
For the SeaWolves, Eaves homered and doubled, driving home three runs. Daniel Pinero homered and singled.
