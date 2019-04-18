Mitchell, Payne lead Myrtle Beach to 9-0 win over Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) -- Kevonte Mitchell hit a three-run home run in the first inning, and Tyler Payne homered and had two hits as the Myrtle Beach Pelicans defeated the Lynchburg Hillcats 9-0 on Thursday.

The home run by Mitchell gave the Pelicans a 5-0 lead and capped a five-run inning for Myrtle Beach. Earlier in the inning, Cam Balego hit a sacrifice fly and Miguel Amaya scored on an error.

The Pelicans later added single runs in four additional innings to finish off the shutout.

Myrtle Beach starter Oscar De La Cruz (1-0) picked up the win after scattering six hits over five scoreless innings. Opposing starter Juan Hillman (1-2) took the loss in the Carolina League game after a rough outing in which he allowed seven runs and nine hits over five innings.

The Hillcats were held scoreless for the third time this season, while the Pelicans' staff recorded their second shutout of the year.