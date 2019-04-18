Arenado leads Richmond to 8-4 win over Altoona

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) -- Jonah Arenado hit a two-run home run and had four hits, driving in three, as the Richmond Flying Squirrels exploded for a season-high in runs in an 8-4 win over the Altoona Curve on Thursday.

Altoona tied the game 2-2 in the third after Bligh Madris hit an RBI single, bringing home Stephen Alemais.

Richmond answered in the bottom of the frame when Ryan Howard hit a solo home run.

The Flying Squirrels later added two runs in the fourth and three in the eighth. In the fourth, Hamlet Marte and Conner Menez both drove in a run, while Arenado hit a two-run home run and Jalen Miller hit a solo home run in the eighth.

Richmond left-hander Menez (1-1) picked up the win after allowing two runs on six hits over five innings. Opposing starter Scooter Hightower (0-2) took the loss in the Eastern League game after a rough outing in which he allowed five runs and six hits over four innings.

For the Curve, Arden Pabst tripled and doubled, scoring two runs.