Adams, Noda lead Dunedin to 6-2 win over Lakeland

CLEARWATER, (AP) -- Riley Adams hit a two-run homer in the second inning, and Ryan Noda had four hits and two RBI as the Dunedin Blue Jays beat the Lakeland Flying Tigers 6-2 on Thursday.

The home run by Adams capped a three-run inning and gave the Blue Jays a 3-1 lead after Noda hit an RBI single earlier in the inning.

The Flying Tigers cut into the deficit in the fourth inning when Daniel Reyes hit a solo home run.

The Blue Jays later added two runs in the fourth and one in the fifth. In the fourth, Kevin Vicuna hit a two-run triple, while Noda hit an RBI double in the fifth.

Dunedin right-hander Turner Larkins (2-1) picked up the win after allowing two runs on seven hits over five innings. Opposing starter Jesus Rodriguez (0-2) took the loss in the Florida State League game after a rough outing in which he allowed six runs and eight hits over five innings.

Dylan Rosa doubled three times for the Flying Tigers.