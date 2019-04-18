Flaherty hits two homers as Columbus defeats Louisville 8-5

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) -- Ryan Flaherty hit a pair of homers, leading the Columbus Clippers to an 8-5 win over the Louisville Bats on Thursday.

Francisco Lindor and Eric Haase also homered for the Clippers.

The home runs by Flaherty, both two-run shots, came in the first off Jose Lopez and in the fifth off Jesus Reyes.

Columbus right-hander Michael Peoples (1-0) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on 10 hits over six innings. Opposing starter Lopez (1-1) took the loss in the International League game after a rough outing in which he allowed five runs and eight hits over four innings.

Aristides Aquino homered and singled twice, scoring two runs for the Bats. Rob Refsnyder homered and singled twice, driving in three runs.