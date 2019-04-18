Wilson, Baez lift Jackson over Tennessee in a 16-8 slugfest

KODAK, Tenn. (AP) -- Marcus Wilson homered and doubled, scoring a pair of runs while also driving home a couple as the Jackson Generals beat the Tennessee Smokies 16-8 on Thursday.

Jeffrey Baez doubled twice and singled with five RBIs for Jackson.

Jackson started the scoring in the first inning when Jazz Chisholm hit a two-run home run.

Trailing 4-1, the Smokies took the lead with four runs in the fifth inning, including a double by Jesse Hodges that scored Roberto Caro.

Jackson later scored in three additional innings, including a six-run sixth, when Pavin Smith hit a two-run home run to help put the game away.

Lucas Luetge (1-0) got the win in relief while Xavier Cedeno (0-1) took the loss in the Southern League game.

Jackson hit a season-high six doubles in its victory.

In the losing effort, the Smokies scored a season-high eight runs. For the Smokies, Nico Hoerner singled three times, scoring a run and also driving one home.