Sports
Wilson, Baez lift Jackson over Tennessee in a 16-8 slugfest
KODAK, Tenn. (AP) -- Marcus Wilson homered and doubled, scoring a pair of runs while also driving home a couple as the Jackson Generals beat the Tennessee Smokies 16-8 on Thursday.
Jeffrey Baez doubled twice and singled with five RBIs for Jackson.
Jackson started the scoring in the first inning when Jazz Chisholm hit a two-run home run.
Trailing 4-1, the Smokies took the lead with four runs in the fifth inning, including a double by Jesse Hodges that scored Roberto Caro.
Jackson later scored in three additional innings, including a six-run sixth, when Pavin Smith hit a two-run home run to help put the game away.
Lucas Luetge (1-0) got the win in relief while Xavier Cedeno (0-1) took the loss in the Southern League game.
Jackson hit a season-high six doubles in its victory.
In the losing effort, the Smokies scored a season-high eight runs. For the Smokies, Nico Hoerner singled three times, scoring a run and also driving one home.
Comments