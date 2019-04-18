Martinez leads Durango to 6-1 win over Dos Laredos

LAREDO, Texas (AP) -- Jorge Martinez tossed seven scoreless innings, leading the Generales de Durango over the Tecolotes de los Dos Laredos in a 6-1 win on Thursday. With the victory, the Generales swept the three-game series.

Martinez (2-0) allowed four hits while striking out eight to pick up the win.

Up 1-0 in the third, Durango extended its lead when Moises Gutierrez hit an RBI single, bringing home Javier Salazar.

After Durango added two runs in the fourth, the Tecolotes cut into the deficit in the eighth inning when Roberto Valenzuela hit an RBI single, scoring Johnny Davis.

Sergio Mitre (1-1) went four innings, allowing four runs and eight hits in the Mexican League game. He also struck out two and walked one.

For the Tecolotes, Valenzuela singled three times.