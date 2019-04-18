Banfield hits walk-off single in 10th, Clinton beats Wisconsin 5-4

CLINTON, Iowa (AP) -- Will Banfield hit a walk-off single with one out in the 10th inning, as the Clinton LumberKings beat the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers 5-4 on Thursday.

Ricardo Cespedes scored the game-winning run after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a strikeout by Christopher Torres.

The Timber Rattlers tied the game 4-4 in the top of the ninth when Gabriel Garcia hit an RBI single, scoring Brice Turang.

Reliever Zach Wolf (1-1) picked up the win after he struck out three while allowing one run and four hits over two innings. Robbie Hitt (0-1) went 1 1/3 innings, allowing one run and one hit in the Midwest League game. He also struck out three and walked two.

Demetrius Sims hit two solo homers in the win. Cespedes homered and singled, scoring two runs.

The Timber Rattlers failed to capitalize on some good scoring chances, leaving 13 runners on base in the loss.